Microblogging site ‘X’ down, users including in India report issues

According to the outage monitoring website, Downdetector, the number of X outages reached up to 566 at 7:31 PM today in India

By ANI Published Date - 08:24 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

New Delhi: Microblogging site X formerly known as Twitter faced an outage on Friday with several users, including those in India, reporting issues while refreshing or posting new content on the social media platform.

Many ‘X’ users reported problems with the microblogging site on Friday evening.

According to the outage monitoring website, Downdetector, the number of X outages reached up to 566 at 7:31 PM today in the country.

Many users stated that they are unable to use the microblogging site through the official app.

“Twitter seems utterly broken again. Probably just Musk playing 5D chess and us unable to comprehend the genius of it,” wrote a user.

Also Read X removes Hamas-affiliated accounts as its CEO drops out of key tech event