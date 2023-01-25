Microsoft services face outage

Thousands of users were unable to access the website’s multiple services, including the widely-used Teams and Outlook.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:30 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Hyderabad: Multiple users of Microsoft applications in India faced issues with the apps in the afternoon on Wednesday. The tech giant said that it was investigating an outage.

Thousands of users were unable to access the website’s multiple services, including the widely-used Teams and Outlook.

“We’re investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services. More info can be found in the admin center under MO502273(sic),” tweeted Microsoft.

Downdetector.com, which tracks outages, showed there were more than 3,700 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Teams in India, reported Reuters.

The website has reported 3,500 incidents for just Teams. According to reports, LinkedIn is also witnessing an outage.

Social media platforms are rife with users complaining about the issue. “MSFT please decouple the Message Center from the Admin Center already. Always have the same trouble when issues arise. If you don’t have Twitter you can not get any updates on official pages!(sic)” wrote one frustrated user.

In no time, meme pages online got onto the task and published multiple memes making fun of the outage.