Migrant worker from Myanmar dies, 9 injured as church building collapses in Sangareddy

The workers were busy laying slabs attached to the elevation at a height of 40 feet. Due to a lack of support under the slab, it collapsed when 10 workers were working on it. All of them fell from 40 feet and were trapped in the debris for quite some time

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Sun - 7 January 24

Under-construction Methodist Church building collapsed at Kohir in Sangareddy district on Sunday.

Sangareddy: A migrant worker from Myanmar was killed and nine others were injured after an under-construction Methodist church building collapsed in Kohir town on Sunday.

Three of them sustained serious injuries. The deceased was identified as Azimullah while the injured were Jamil, Salim, and Jag Bahudur. All three were identified as migrants from Myanmar and Nepal. The workers were busy laying slabs attached to the elevation at a height of 40 feet. Due to a lack of support under the slab, it collapsed when 10 workers were working on it. All of them fell from 40 feet and were trapped in the debris for quite some time.

The remaining workers and villagers came to their rescue and pulled them out of the debris after a couple of hours. They were rushed to the Area Hospital in Kohir. Later, four of them were shifted to the Government Hospital in Sangareddy. While one of them died, the rest three were undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered. Investigation is on.