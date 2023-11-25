MIM confident of another win in Chandrayangutta

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi is in the fray seeking to score a sixth successive victory from Chandrayangutta.

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 10:37 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

MIM Chandrayangutta candidate Akbaruddin Owaisi during his election campaign.

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta constituency, which comes under the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency, is one of the key seats in the city that garners a lot of attention every election.

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi is in the fray seeking to score a sixth successive victory from Chandrayangutta. He made his debut in the Telangana Assembly in 1999 after winning the elections from here and continues to hold the seat ever since.

Also Read High voltage contest in Goshamahal constituency

The constituency comprises Lalithabagh, Barkas, Jangammet, Riyatsathnagar, Uppuguda, Kanchanbagh and Chandrayangutta divisions and has a mixed composition of voters. The Simhavahini Mahankali Lal Darwaza temple is located in the Chandrayangutta constituency where the annual Bonalu festival is celebrated on a grand scale.

The constituency is also famous for the Barkas locality dominated by the Yemeni community, who came to the Hyderabad State during Nizam’s rule. Several developmental works, including the widening of the Lal Darwaza-Chandrayangutta junction stretch, construction of a road-under-bridge and rail-over-bridge at Uppuguda and Kandikalgate and the Chandrayangutta flyover extension works were undertaken.

The Owaisi Hospital junction to Aramgarh is being developed into a 100-ft road. With the election day inching closer, the local AIMIM leaders are confident of the party bagging the seat again. “There is no competition here. Akbaruddin Owaisi is contesting elections as a formality. He is the undisputed winner and would win with a high majority,” said AIMIM Uppuguda Corporator Fahad Bin Abdat.

Akbaruddin began his election campaign after inaugurating the Fatima Owaisi Educational KG to PG campus at Bandlaguda. The educational institution is among the 14 educational institutions established and managed by Akbaruddin Owaisi where education is provided for free.