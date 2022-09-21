MIM supporting PFI to carry out activities in Telangana: Bandi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:53 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar here on Wednesday alleged that the Popular Front of India (PFI) was carrying out activities with the support of MIM.

Addressing a gathering during his fourth-phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ in Nagole, Kothapet, Chaitanyapuri and adjoining areas here, he said the BJP would drive PFI out of the State if the party was voted to power in the next Assembly elections.

It was only the BJP that can control the MIM in the State, Sanjay said. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at multiple locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and arrested four persons on Monday.

He said the PFI was expanding its activities in the name of organising self-defence training exercises and added that the PFI cadres underwent training to target the BJP leaders. Sanjay’s yatra will conclude on Thursday after covering the localities near National Deer Park in LB Nagar, Bhagyalakshmi Temple, Hayathnagar bus stop, Green Welfare Colony and Pedda Amberpet where a public meeting was organized to mark the culmination of the fourth phase of the yatra.