Mind your language, Government Whip warns Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Government Whip Guvvala Balaraju warned TPCC president A Revanth Reddy to mind his language, failing which he would be prevented from participating in the Congress’ proposed Dalit-Girijan Dandora in Gajwel.

“Revanth Reddy should bear in mind that soon after completion of Congress’ Dalit-Girijan Dandora at Indravelli, about 500 Congress activists joined TRS,” Balaraju told the media here. “Only a few outdated leaders and those who sing praises with ulterior motives are with Revanth Reddy,” he said.

Slamming Revanth Reddy for the foul language he used at the Raviryala programme on Wednesday, TRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy said the Congress president should thank Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao since he indirectly facilitated Revanth Reddy get the job. “If Telangana State had not been formed, Revanth Reddy would not have become a PCC president,” he said.

Taking strong objection to the TPCC president’s comments on the alleged government failure to provide quality education to Dalits, Jeevan Reddy said Revanth Reddy was a master at propagating false information. MLA Alla Venkateshwar Redddy wondered why Congress and BJP were scared after the launch of Dalit Bandhu scheme. “Did any party or government in the past think of such a scheme that will transform the lives of Dalits in the State?” he asked.

By using abusive language in public meetings, what is the message and example the TPCC president was sending to the youngsters, questioned Venkateshwar Reddy, and challenged the Congress chief to get back the deposit in the Huzurabad by-poll.

Countering the TPCC president’s remarks, MLC Shambipur Raju said it was Congress which was responsible for the backwardness of Dalits and Girijans. “Congress should announce its plans for development of Telangana,” he said, and alleged that Revanth Reddy was still working at the behest of TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Qutbullapur MLA KP Vivekanand said the TPCC chief’s agenda was to become Chief Minister of Telangana by hook or crook. “Mere bashing of Chief Minister will not serve the purpose, one has to win the hearts of people with service and strive for their welfare,” he said.

Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy said TPCC chief had set aside senior leaders in the Congress and was leading a pack of thieves. “If Revanth Reddy does not mend his ways, people will definitely hurl stones at him soon,” he said.

