Minister Gangula Kamalakar tests positive for Covid

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:06 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar tested positive for Coronavirus. As he was suffering from mild symptoms, he took a Covid test and tested positive for the virus. He advised the people who met him in the recent past to undergo tests and keep themselves in isolation.

In a facebook post, he said “On getting initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got a test done and the report is positive. I am doing well, I request that all those who have come in contact with me in last few days, please isolate yourself and get covid test done”

It may be recalled here that Kamalakar was also infected by Covid during the by-election for Huzurabad assembly constituency held on October 30, 2021.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .