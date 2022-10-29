Minister Jagadish Reddy replies to ECI notice

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:57 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Saturday said the BJP was intentionally complaining to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against TRS leaders to create hurdles to their campaigning.

Speaking after submitting his reply to the notice issued by the Election Commission of India to District Elections Officer T Vinay Krishna Reddy at the district collectorate here, Jagadish Reddy said he believed his reply would satisfy the Election Commission. The BJP was resorting to cheap politics after coming to understand that its candidate would face defeat in the by-election.

The TRS was committed to the welfare of the people, he said, adding that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had made it clear that fixing of meters to agriculture power connections would not be allowed in the State.

Alleging that the Narendra Modi government was trying to create a crisis in the electricity sector in the State, he asked what was wrong in explaining the welfare schemes of the State government to the people.