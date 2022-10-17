Minister Malla Reddy asks TOMCOM to identify overseas jobs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:29 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

(File Photo) Ch Malla Reddy has directed officials of the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company to coordinate with Indian Embassies in various countries to gather information on jobs available abroad.

Hyderabad: Minister for Labour and Employment Ch Malla Reddy has directed officials of the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM) to coordinate with Indian Embassies in various countries to gather information on jobs available abroad.

Presiding over a meeting to discuss issues being faced by Indians working abroad on Monday, the Labour Minister asked the officials of TOMCOM to create awareness among unemployed youth about jobs available abroad. He stated that there was a need to give wide publicity with regard to job availability in different countries so that interested candidates could benefit.

He asked the officials to adopt the best practices being implemented by other State agencies working for the welfare of overseas workers. He also asked them to coordinate with the Regional Passport office and Protector of Emigrants office to conduct a meeting in the first week of November, with all registered overseas recruitment agencies to discuss various aspects related to overseas recruitments.

The officials told the minister that pre-departure orientation training was given to 3,879 candidates since May,2019 in 3 TOMCOM Pre-Departure Orientation Training (PDOT) Centres in Hyderabad, Nizamabad and Karimnagar. He was also informed about permission given to five PDOT Centres in Adilabad, Nirmal, Rajanna-Sircilla, Jagitial and Kamareddy districts recently.

The Minister instructed TOMCOM to request Ministry of External Affairs to permit two more PDOT Centres in Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy District . He also instructed TOMCOM Managing Director to identify more Districts for opening more PDOT Centres.

Special Chief Secretary LET& Department I Rani Kumudini, Managing Director & Commissioner Labour, Employment & Training Ahmed Nadeem and Regional Passport Officer, Hyderabad Dasari Balaiah were present.