Minister Sabitha briefs Governor on TS Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:24 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday met the Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, and informed that recruitment in the State universities would be done in accordance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) rules and regulations.

A team led by the Education Minister made a detailed power point presentation on Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill to the Governor, who had raised doubts to the government. The Bill has been with the Governor for approval for over two months.

Sabitha Indra Reddy informed the Governor that there would not be any issues in implementing reservations while conducting recruitment through the Board and also clarified doubts raised by the Governor.

Like the Telangana State Public Service Commission, the Common Recruitment Board would select candidates and details of the shortlisted candidates would be sent to the universities, the Governor was informed. Interestingly, the 45 minute presentation was learnt to have been video recorded by the Raj Bhavan.

The team that met the Governor also included Education Department Secretary, V.Karuna, TS Council of Higher Education Chairman, Prof. R.Limbadri and Commissioner of Technical and Collegiate Education, Navin Mittal.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said some of the issues conveyed by the Governor to the Minister included total transparency in the recruitment process, taking up recruitment as early as possible in an unbiased manner, maintaining the eligibility-based recruitment, strictly following the UGC norms with regard to the recruitment of the faculty, and addressing the concerns of the aspirants.

The Governor also advised the Education Minister and officials to give top priority to improve the infrastructure in the universities.