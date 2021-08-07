Minister Srinivas Goud urges people to wear handloom garments

By | Published: 10:03 pm

Mahabubnagar: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said the State Government was according top priority for weavers’ welfare and appealed to the people to wear handlooms garments.

Addressing at the National Handloom Day celebrations programme here on Saturday, the Minister said handlooms garments were comfortable to wear and appealed to the people to wear garments in a bid to promote the skills of weavers.

As part of ensuring weavers welfare and promotion of handlooms, the State Government was distributing handlooms sarees to women during Bathukamma festivities.

In addition to the TSCO showroom in the town, the Minister directed the district officials to explore the possibilities of setting up branches in the district. Later, the Minister flagged off a rally from Expo Plaza to Telangana chowrastha organised as part of National Handloom Day celebrations.

