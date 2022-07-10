Minister urges people to stay at homes as heavy rain lashes Hyderabad

Published Date - 06:16 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

Hyderabad: In view of the heavy rains that have been lashing the city for the last couple of days, Animal Husbandry Minister, T.Srinivas Yadav urged people to stay home and venture out only in unavoidable circumstances.

The Minister cited weather reports that forecast heavy rains for another two days and appealed people to stay alert . Officials were directed to take all necessary steps to ensure that no inconveniences were caused to the citizens and that there were no water logging instances in the city. The Minister urged the corporators to inspect their respective divisions and quickly respond to grievances if any.

Emergency number to report rain related grievances: 21111111