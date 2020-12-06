Ministers call on bereaved TSPSC Chairman’s family

They condoled the death of Janani on the occasion of eleventh day ceremony held at Laxmipur, Malkapur in the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Sunday

By | Published: 11:19 pm

Karimnagar: Ministers called on family members of Telangana State Public Service Commission Chairman Ganta Chakrapani, whose mother Janani died of ill-health.

Though Janani died on November 26, Ministers couldn’t pay condolence visit to the Chakrapani’s house since they were busy with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election campaign.

They condoled the death of Janani on the occasion of eleventh day ceremony held at Laxmipur, Malkapur in the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Sunday.

Ministers T Harish Rao (Finance), Eatala Rajender (Health), Gangula Kamalakar (BC Welfare and Civil Supplies), MLC T Jeevan Reddy, Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Y Sunil Rao called on the bereaved family. Ministers Jagadish Reddy (Power) and Koppula Eashwar (Welfare) called on the family on Saturday evening.

