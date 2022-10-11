Ministers camping in Munugode to lure voters: K Laxman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:17 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman on Tuesday alleged that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) Ministers were camping in Munugode

Sangareddy: Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman on Tuesday alleged that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) Ministers were camping in Munugode to lure voters.

Addressing an OBC Morcha meeting in Patancheru, the senior BJP leader said all attendants of the OBC Morcha meeting attended voluntarily without accepting anything in return. He said the OBC Morcha members would campaign for the victory of the BJP candidate in the Munugode by-election.

Laxman said they would replicate the rule of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Telangana. While the union government was granting funds to implement different schemes in the State, Laxman said the TRS government was advertising those as its own. He said the Centre was distributing free rice for more than two-and-a-half years across the nation.

Former MLA Nandishwar Goud, OBC Morcha leader Gadlia Srikanth Goud and others were present.