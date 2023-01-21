Minister’s Road fire accident: Wait for family members of missing persons continues

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Fire Accident at Minister’s Road, Secunderabad. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Though the skeletal remains recovered during the rescue operation is suspected to be that of one of the missing victims – Waseem, Zaheer and Junaid – the wait for their family members continues as the identity of the recovered remnants is to be confirmed.

Anxious family members of the Waseem (34), Zaheer (25) and Junaid (28), all natives of Gir Somnath district of Gujarat, had been spending anxious moments gathered at the commercial complex in Ramgopalpet.

Around 3 pm on Saturday, the skeletal remains of one person was found with two others still missing. Relatives requested the Fire Department and GHMC officials not to demolish the building until all bodies were recovered.

“Atleast 17 persons were present in the building when the fire broke and all of them, including women, had escaped on seeing the flames. However, three persons who were unloading material, went inside to get the load, and we suspect they got trapped,” said Raheem, Junaid’s cousin.

Junaid was planning to go to his native place to meet his family next month, he added. “Now, only his skeletal remains will go,” he mourned.

Waseem, who has been working since 13 years in the city, was not a worker of the company but was called to unload the material on that day.