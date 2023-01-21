Charred remains of victim recovered from fire hit building at Minister’s Road

The search for two more persons who were also suspected to have been trapped in the fire at the building, continued.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:59 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: After hours of rescue operation at the fire hit commerical complex at Minister’s Road, Secunderabad, the charred remains of one of the victims, who was trapped in the fire, was recovered from the building on Saturday.

The charred remains which were found on the first floor on the backside, were taken to the Gandhi Hospital for DNA sampling and preservation, officials said.