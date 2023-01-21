Minister’s Road fire accident: ‘Temperature in building could have touched 1,000 °C’

The fire that blazed unabated for hours and could finally be put out with the aid of 24 fire tenders and scores of fire personnel, caused massive damage to the structure

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:46 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Hyderabad: Given the intensity with which the fire raged on, the commercial complex at Minister’s Road on Thursday would have turned a furnace emitting around 1,000 °C heat.

The fire that blazed unabated for hours and could finally be put out with the aid of 24 fire tenders and scores of fire personnel, caused massive damage to the structure. Tons of cloth, flex rolls and chemicals were in the buildings and about 1,000 tons of inflammable material, suspected to have been stored in the first-level cellar, caused the rapid spread of fire.

Also Read Charred remains of victim recovered from fire hit building at Minister’s Road

“We suspect the presence of rexine, plastic and other combustible material stored in the building resulted in fire spreading fast and the victims got trapped inside and charred to death. The temperature in the concrete building could have touched about 1,000 °C, at a point,” said a senior fire official.