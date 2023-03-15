Minor fire breaks out at hotel in Banjara Hills

A minor fire broke out in the backyard of the Biryaniwala hotel located at Banjara Hills Road No. 3.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Hyderabad: A minor fire broke out in the backyard of the Biryaniwala hotel located at Banjara Hills Road No. 3 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the fire officials, the fire broke out in the scrap dumped at an open place behind the hotel around 11.30 am.

On information, a fire tender from the Filmnagar fire station rushed to the spot and doused the flames within a few minutes. The fire officials suspect the fire started due to short circuit.