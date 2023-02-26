Hyderabad: Vehicles burnt at Madannapet in old city

In a case of suspected arson, a man wearing a facemask set ablaze four vehicles kept near a house at Madannapet in old city early on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:04 PM, Sun - 26 February 23

Representative photo.

Hyderabad: In a case of suspected arson, a man wearing a facemask set ablaze four vehicles kept near a house at Madannapet in old city early on Sunday.

According to the police, the man who is yet to be identified, entered into the building around 4 am after opening the gate and set on fire a car and three vehicles kept in the parking area. He escaped from the spot later.

The local people who noticed it alerted the occupants of the building and the local police. A mist bullet from nearby fire station rushed to the spot and helped the locals put off the fire. The Madannapet police are investigating.

The police suspect the suspect having some issues with one of the residents in the building could have set ablaze the vehicles due to personal vengeance.