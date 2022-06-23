Minor girl raped by two youngsters in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:15 PM, Thu - 23 June 22

Hyderabad: A minor girl was allegedly raped by two youngsters, both known to her, in Chatrinaka.

The suspects were identified as Mohd Ali and Arbaz, both friends and residents of Chatrinaka. According to the police, the 17-year-old victim lived in the same neighbourhood as Ali and the two were initially friends.

Ali allegedly proposed to her, which she accepted and they were in a relationship for the last couple of months. Police said Ali constantly pressurized her for a physical relationship on the pretext of marriage. The victim initially did not give her consent but Ali took her to his house last week, where he along with his friend Arbaaz allegedly raped her taking turns.

The incident came to light on Wednesday, when her mother questioned her reason for her staying isolated most of the time. Based on a complaint from the victim, a case was booked and she was sent to the Bharosa Centre for psychological help.

The suspects were reportedly taken into custody.