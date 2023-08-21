Minor lovers found hanging in Tirupati

Tirupati: The bodies of a boy and girl, both minors and said to be in a relationship, were found hanging from a tree near the forest checkpost of Bhakarapeta ghat road in the district on Sunday.

B. Kalyani and Yugandhar, both aged 17, were Intermediate second year students at a private college in Punganur of Chittoor district. They were in love, but Kalyani’s parents reportedly fixed her marriage with another man, slated for August 26.

She went missing from Friday and though her parents enquired with relatives and friends in the neighbourhood, they could not trace her, following which they lodged a complaint with police. During the ensuing search, the police found their bodies hanging from a tree in the forest area.