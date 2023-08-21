Minority Welfare Department invites applications for Overseas Scholarship Scheme

The students can pursue higher education in universities in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Germany, New Zealand, Japan, France, and South Korea.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:48 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Hyderabad: The Minority Welfare Department has invited applications for pursuing post-graduation and Ph.D. courses in foreign universities under the Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme for Minorities for the Spring season-2023. Interested candidates can submit online applications from August 22 to September 21.

Selected candidates will be eligible for a scholarship of upto Rs. 20 lakh. The details of the scholarship and procedures can be obtained from https://telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in.

