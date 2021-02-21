Mirana fancied for Hyderabad feature

False rails are up

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 5:40 pm

Hyderabad: The M Srinivas Reddy-trained Mirana has the best credential to win the Lady Emma Plate 1800 metres Category-II, a handicap for horses, rated 40 to 65, the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.20 pm.

SELECTIONS

1. Beauty On Parade, 1, Let It Be Me 2, Platinum Claasz 3

2. Mirana 1, Horus 2, Kesariya Balam 3

3. Painted Apache 1, Grand Duke 2, Gregor Clegane 3

4. Flamingo Fame 1, Urvasi 2, Cincia Azzurra 3

5. Acadian Angel 1, Silver Set 2, Kapell Bruke 3

6. NRI Valley 1, Mark My Day 2, Ashwa Yashobali 3

7. Lightning Power 1, Gusty Look 2, Sweet Melody 3

8. Soul Empress 1, Angel Tesoro 2, Promiseofhappiness 3

Day’s Best: Lightning Power

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4 & 5.

2nd Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .