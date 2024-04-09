Missing Indian Student From Hyderabad Found Dead In Us

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 April 2024, 11:00 PM

Hyderabad: Mystery shrouds the death of Mohammed Abdul Arfath, the student from Hyderabad, whose body was found in a lake in Cleveland, US, on Monday.

The family demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to Arfath’s death. He went missing on March 7 and it was the last time the family spoke to him. “Arfath said he would call back after a few minutes. That was the last call and since then, there has been no communication,” said Mohammed Saleem, father of Arfath.

What supports the suspicion over his death is that on March 19, the family received a WhatsApp message from an unidentified person, who claimed that Arfath had been kidnapped allegedly by a gang selling drugs and demanded USD 1,200 to release him.

Another message was received before it from an unknown number saying Arfath is safe and secure. “The sender of the message also threatened to sell Mohammed Abdul Arfath’s kidneys if the ransom wasn’t paid. When I asked the caller to allow us to talk to my son, he refused,” Saleem had told media persons last month. After that WhatsApp message, the stranger didn’t call the family.

On Monday night, the Consulate General of India said in a post on the microblogging site ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), “Anguished to learn that Mr Mohammed Abdul Arfath, for whom search operation was underway, was found dead in Cleveland, Ohio. We are extending all possible assistance to the bereaved family to transport his mortal remains to India (sic).”

According to the ‘Fox8.com,’ news portal, there is no information on how the person entered the water. The incident is under investigation