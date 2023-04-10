MLA Diwakar Rao inaugurates CC roads in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

MLA Diwakar Rao inaugurated multiple Cement Concrete (CC) roads in different parts of Mancherial Assembly constituency

Mancherial: MLA Diwakar Rao inaugurated multiple Cement Concrete (CC) roads in different parts of Mancherial Assembly constituency on Monday.

Rao inaugurated a road at Vempalli, Mulkalla, Padthanpalli, Buddipalli, Donabanda, Peddampet and Rapalli villages in Hajipur mandal, Karnamamidi village in Dandepalli mandal.

He said that the government was striving to improve road infrastructure in rural parts. The roads were built with funds granted under National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.