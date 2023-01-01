MLA Jajala Surender urges farmers to judiciously utilise water

The water released from the project would be used to fill ponds to help farmers for cultivation during the rainy season, he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:07 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Nizamabad: Yellareddy MLA Jajala Surender has urged farmers to judiciously utilise water and plan their crops accordingly.

The MLA, who released water into the canal from Pocharam dam at Nagireddypet mandal in Kamareddy district on Sunday, stated that judicious use of water for irrigation by farmers will help them in increasing their income levels. The water released from the project would be used to fill ponds to help farmers for cultivation during the rainy season, he said.

“Judicious use of water will help farmers save a lot of water which could be useful for the second crop as well,” he observed.

Surender stated that Pocharam dam was a boon for people of Nagireddypet and Yellareddy mandals as it provides sufficient water for both irrigation and drinking water.