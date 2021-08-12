MLA Konappa resumes Nityannadanam in Kaghaznagar

Konappa had commenced the novel gesture of providing lunch to 1,000 persons in a temporary shed in front of the bus stand of the town in June of 2020

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Nityannadanam or daily poor-feeding programme, launched by Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa as a token of gratitude for electing him thrice in 2020 that was suspended due to Covid-19 induced lockdown, was restarted in Kaghaznagar town on Wednesday. Former Minister Tummula Nageshwar Rao was the chief guest at the inauguration of the service.

Konappa had commenced the novel gesture of providing lunch to 1,000 persons in a temporary shed in front of the bus stand of the town in June of 2020. However, he was later forced to stop it following the alarming rise in infections of the virus. He built a permanent shed in a piece of land leased by Kaghaznagar municipality in order to continuously carry out the kind act.

Government Whip Arekapudi Gandhi, MLC P Satheesh Kumar, MLAs Jogu Ramanna, N Bhaskar Athram Sakku, Durgam Chinnaiah Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kova Laxmi, Collector Rahul Raj and In-charge SP YVS Sudheendra attended the glittering inaugural ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Nageshwar Rao opined that Konappa’s gesture to satiate the hunger of the poor was an inspiration to every one of the State. The Almighty has given him the power to turn impossible into possible.

People of the constituency are fortunate to have him as a legislator, who strives hard for developing the region and stays accessible, Gandhi observed.

Miryalaguda MLA Bhaskar said that the services of Konappa were matchless. He stated that the richest people could not take up service activities on par with the legislator belonging to the backward segment of Telangana, he reasoned. Asifabad legislator Athram Sakku opined that thousands of the financially poor would be benefitted from the feeding activity.

Puranam Satheesh Kumar hailed the legislator for serving the needy and opined that Konappa had become a definition of service. Collector Rahul Raj termed Konappa as a giver of education and food. He stated that the legislator had provided quality coaching to aspirants of government jobs and is now feeding the hungry.

To mark the occasion, Konappa distributed sewing machines to women, laptops to students and tricycles to differently-abled persons. The machines, laptops and tri-cycles were sponsored jointly by voluntary organisations Koneru Trust and Chetana Foundation. He promised to bear the maintenance expenses of ambulances.