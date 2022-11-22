MLA Poaching Case: SIT grills B Srinivas for seven hours on day 2 of investigation

For the second consecutive day, B Srinivas, the advocate from Karimnagar, appeared before the Special Investigation Team

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:42 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: For the second consecutive day, B Srinivas, the advocate from Karimnagar, on Tuesday appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT). He was questioned for around seven hours by the team at the ICCC building Banjara Hills.

The SIT had issued him a notice under Section 41 CrPC asking him to appear before them for questioning in connection with the MLA Poaching case registered at Moinabad police station last month. The police have found Srinivas had booked the air ticket for Simhayaji, one of the accused in the case, on October 26 from Tirupati to Hyderabad.

After coming out of the questioning in the evening, Srinivas told media persons that he had booked the flight tickets for Simhayaji out of regard for him and there was no political angle in it. “I don’t have any connection with the BJP. I don’t have any link to the MLA Poaching case. Previously, Simjayaji had performed puja and since I know him and out of respect, I booked tickets for him,” said Srinivas adding he is cooperating with the SIT team in the probe.

The advocate had appeared before the SIT on Monday as well and was grilled for seven hours. The SIT had issued notices to three more persons asking them to appear before them. However, the three – Tushar and Dr. Jaggu from Kerala and BJP national secretary BL Santosh did not turn up.

The SIT later issued a look out circular against Dr. Jaggu and sought legal advice before acting against the other two persons.