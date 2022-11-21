MLA poaching case: B Srinivas reaches ICCC building to appear before SIT

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:45 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

The SIT had issued him a notice under Section 41 CrPC asking him to appear before them for questioning in connection with the MLAs poaching case registered at Moinabad police station last month.

Hyderabad: Advocate B Srinivas of Karimnagar, who is a relative BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, had come to ICCC building Banjara Hills to appear before the Special Investigation Team on Monday.

Police has found the advocate had booked the air ticket for Simhayaji, one of the accused in the case, on October 26 from Tirupati to Hyderabad.

Three more persons Tushar and Dr Jaggu from Kerala and BJP national secretary BL Santosh were asked to appear before the SIT at Banjara Hills.