MLA Vinay Bhaskar extends support to NEET rankers

The beneficiaries, Harshavardhani from Ram Nagar and Keerthana from Reddy Colony, are the children of small-scale businessmen who managed to secure the MBBS seats.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:49 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Hanamkonda: West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar handed over financial aid of Rs 25,000 each to two NEET rankers hailing from economically disadvantaged backgrounds here on Friday.

The beneficiaries, Harshavardhani from Ram Nagar and Keerthana from Reddy Colony, are the children of small-scale businessmen who managed to secure the MBBS seats.

Harshavardhani secured admission to the esteemed Fr Colombo Institute of Medical College in Warangal, while Keerthana earned her spot at Maheshwara Medical College in Sangareddy.

On the occasion, Vinay Bhaskar reminded Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had taken steps to increase the availability of MBBS seats from 2850 in 2014 to 8515 seats across the state.