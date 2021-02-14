MLC elections will teach TRS hard lessons: Jeevan Reddy

“If 45 per cent fitment is not announced, the ruling TRS does not have the moral right to seek votes in the MLC elections,” Jeevan Reddy said here on Sunday

By | Published: 7:02 pm

Hyderabad: Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy has demanded that the State Government announce 45 per cent fitment for employees and suggested that it take the Election Commission’s permission, if required, for its implementation.

“If 45 per cent fitment is not announced, the ruling TRS does not have the moral right to seek votes in the MLC elections,” Jeevan Reddy said here on Sunday.

“The MLC elections will teach TRS some hard lessons. The State government has been claiming that it is employee-friendly but was least bothered about the employees’ welfare,” he said, adding that generally, PRC recommendations are made every five years, considering the escalating prices of essential commodities. Despite the PRC report being submitted, there is no announcement from the government, he said.

He found fault with the employees’ unions and claimed that in the past, the unions used to stick to their demands and commanded the governments. “Interestingly, the unions are still resting their hopes on Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao,” Jeevan Reddy said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .