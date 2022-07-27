MLC Kaushik challenges Eatala to debate on Huzurabad development

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:45 PM, Wed - 27 July 22

Karimnagar: MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy has challenged Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender to debate on the development of the constituency during the last eight months.

Though he made a statement inviting the legislator for debate at Ambedkar chowk in Huzurabad town, Rajender, who made comments against the Chief Minister K Chandrashekahar Rao, has not responded to his challenge so far.

He would announce a date for debate if the MLA failed to respond to his challenge even after three days. If the legislature failed to turn out for debate, he along with other TRS leaders would go to the spot and expose the true colors of the legislator to the public, Koushik Reddy made it clear while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.

Posing questions to Rajendar, the MLC said that it was the responsibility of Rajender to give answers to the public. Had he done at least Rs 1 lakh worth developmental works in Huzurabad constituency by getting sanctions of funds from the central government led by BJP party during the last eight months?

Instead of not doing any developmental works, the MLA was trying to betray the people of the segment by announcing his decision to contest from Gajwel constituency in the next assembly elections. Unable to face the public as he lost the faith among the people, Rajender was trying to escape to the Gajwel segment.

Before 2004, nobody knew about Rajender. Besides providing an opportunity to contest in the Assembly election, he was made a minister and given other positions by the Chief Minister. However, Rajender had tried to backstab Chandrashekahar Rao. In a similar way, the MLA is trying to betray the people of Huzurabad.

Reacting sharply on Rajender’s comments that TRS MLAs and Ministers were slaves, MLC questioned as to what kind of slavery had he done to get a berth in the cabinet while continuing in TRS party before 2021.

Talking about the legislator’s statement that it was ‘Dorala palana’ (landlords rule) continue in the state, he opined that Rajender was also a ‘Dora’ but he was covering himself with a BC card. Since he treats himself as a ‘Dora’, Rajender constructed a huge ‘Gadi’ (palatial house) in five acres by spending Rs 100 crore.

Terming Rajendar as anti-dalit, the MLC said that Rajender had occupied the lands of the poor dalits, STs and BCs. That was why the Chief Minister had sacked Rajender from the minister post and returned back the lands to original owners.

How did Rajender manage to establish a medical college, hatcheries and buy other properties? He questioned. While continuing as finance minister, Rajender amassed huge property illegally and established medical college and hatcheries with that ill-gotten money. In order to protest his properties, Rajender joined the BJP party, Koushik Reddy alleged.

