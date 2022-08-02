MLC Kaushik Reddy challenges Eatala Rajender for public debate

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:14 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

MLC Kaushik Reddy

Hyderabad: MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy challenged BJP MLA Eatala Rajender to a public debate on development of Huzurabad constituency and the latter’s contribution in it at Dr BR Ambedkar junction in Huzurabad on August 5. It was Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who developed the constituency, and not Rajender who is trying to take credit for it, he said.

Speaking to mediapersons at TRS Legislative Party office here on Tuesday, Kaushik Reddy came down heavily on Rajender for his remarks against the Chief Minister and vowing to contest against him from Gajwel constituency in the next Assembly election. He demanded that Rajender explain his efforts to develop Huzurabad constituency.

“Rajender is taking credit for development of Huzurabad constituency. If that is the case, how much funds did he get from the Centre since his re-election 10 months ago? If he can get Rs 100 crore for development of the constituency from the Centre, I assure to get Rs 120 crore from the State government,” he said. He stated that despite representing the Huzurabad constituency for several terms and being a State Cabinet Minister, Rajender did not develop Huzurabad on par with Siddipet, Sircilla, Khammam, Karimnagar among others.

The MLC strongly objected to the abusive remarks of Rajender against Chandrashekhar Rao, who he said was over 20 years senior to the former in politics and gave political life to him. “If Rajender thinks he is no less than the Chief Minister, he should remember that I am no less to him,” he said, adding that Rajender challenging the TRS Chief for electoral contest was as ridiculous as Kaushik Reddy challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah.