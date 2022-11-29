MLC Kavitha blames Congress for taking U-turn on Telangana formation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:22 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: In a strong counter to the Telangana Congress for criticising the Deeksha Divas, TRS MLC K Kavitha launching a scathing attack holding the former responsible for the deaths of Telangana martyrs. She reminded that if the Congress party did not take a U-turn on Telangana State formation, none of the Telangana youth would have to sacrifice their lives.

“The Congress has been the real obstacle for creation of Telangana State on various occasions,” she said, firing salvos against the Congress leaders who made inappropriate remarks in response to her tweets remembering Deeksha Diwas, the day when Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao launched his indefinite hunger strike to achieve Telangana State.

In a series of tweets, Kavitha blamed the Congress for taking a U-turn on creation of Telangana which forced several youth to sacrifice their lives due to the utter disappointment caused by the then UPA government’s decision. “Thousands of Telangana youths have become martyrs for the achieving the separate State as they sacrificed their lives. However, the Congress backed out on its promise to form the new State,” she said.



The legislator reminded that people across the country have been rejecting the Congress party, which made it a habit to mock people’s struggles and aspirations. “K Chandrashekhar Rao who started a large-scale public movement for achieving Telangana State, gathered the support of 39 parties in the country, forcing the then UPA government to deliver its promise,” she said.

Kavitha also gave an earful to the Telangana Congress leadership for making derogatory comments against her again. She reminded that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi went to Wayanad in Kerala as he feared defeat in his own Parliamentary constituency Amethi. “Instead, he lost as an MP. Though I lost to the Nizamabad Lok Sabha elections, I worked hard and contested as an MLC as well as won,” she added.