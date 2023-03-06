MLC Kavitha calls upon women to fight for reservation in legislative bodies

Published Date - 07:50 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

MLC K Kavitha addressing women while participating in Women's day celebrations held in Karimnagar on Monday.

Karimnagar: MLC K Kavitha has called upon the women to fight for women reservation in legislative bodies. To highlight the issue, she will stage a dharna in Delhi on March 10.

Kavitha participated in ‘Nari Prabatha Beri’ programme organized as part of Women’s Day celebrations in LMD colony in the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC appreciated Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) officials and staff for striving hard for the development of women. Stating that the state government was taking steps for growth of the women, she informed that Telangana was the only state which has provided Rs 18,000 crore loans to 54 lakh women of self-help groups. She assured to take steps to maintain a similar dress code for CAs and VAO in the state.

Besides education, women should excel in all fields by utilizing the schemes and facilities being provided for them by the state government. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has inculcated the self-confidence among the ladies to utilise the benefits. Besides all facilities, the number of schools and colleges have also been expanded in Telangana, she said and advised the women to pursue higher studies by utilizing educational institutions since education was the only thing which travels along with ladies throughout their life.

Though she studied up to SSC, her mother joined her in English medium school in Siddipet, the MLC informed and thanked her mother for giving better education to her. Besides setting high goals, the girls must strive hard to achieve them, she said and added that women should also prove their talent in the business field too. Besides supplying 24 hours power, 20,000 industries were also brought to the state. 20 lakh jobs were also provided in these industries. Informing that the state government was also providing 2.5 lakh jobs, she advised the women to utilize such opportunities.

While the state government was implementing Kalyanalaxmi, Shadi Mubarak, and KCR kit to protect the interests of women, the central government led by the BJP was imposing a burden on women by increasing the prices of cooking gas and other essential commodities. Such a situation has arised where women have to prepare food with firewood. For the first time, tax was being imposed on milk, curd and ghee.

Ministers Satyavathi Rathod, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, TS planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, MLC Koushik Reddy, ZP chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, local MLA Rasamai Balkishan and other were also participated.