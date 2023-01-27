MLC K Kavitha appointed as National Guides Commissioner

Published Date - 10:33 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has been appointed as Commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides and National Guides. India Scouts and Guides Director Raj Kumar Kaushik has officially announced this. MLC Kavitha will serve as National Guides Commissioner for one year.

Since 2015, MLC Kavitha has been serving as the State Chief Commissioner of Scouts and Guides and has organized many service programs through Scouts and Guides. MLC Kavitha said that he will work to increase the participation of students across the country in Scouts and Guides

