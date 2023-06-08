MLC Kavitha dares Opposition parties to prove BRS failures

K Kavitha launched a scathing attack on Opposition parties over making baseless allegations against the State government

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

File Photo

Nizamabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha launched a scathing attack on Opposition parties over making baseless allegations against the State government for not doing anything for the people of Telangana.

She challenged them to visit any household in the entire Telangana to check for themselves whether there was a person or a family who have not benefited under any schemes of the BRS government.

She was addressing the gathering as part of the Cheruvula Panduga celebrations being held as part of the decennial celebrations of the Telangana State Formation Day at Yedavalli in Bodhan constituency of Nizamabad district on Thursday.

Kavitha reminded that there was no household in the entire Telangana that had not benefited under the State government schemes initiated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

She challenged former Minister Sudarshan Reddy to go ahead and do a fact check in any village of Telangana and see that every household was benefiting from at least one scheme of the Chandrashekhar Rao government, right from Aasara pension and Rythu Bima to Rythu Bandhu and others.

The BRS MLC said the schemes envisioned and implemented by the Chief Minister were being adopted by the governments at the Centre as well as other States.

She pointed out that the Centre’s ‘Amrit Sarovar’ was a poor copy of Mission Kakatiya. Similarly, the union government’s ‘Har Ghar Jal’ was a copy of Telangana’s Mission Bhagiratha, she added.