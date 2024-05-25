MLC Polls: Congress to lodge complaint with Election Commission against KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 May 2024, 05:55 PM

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Accusing BRS working president KT Rama Rao of using “derogatory” language against Congress MLC candidate Chinthapandu Naveen alias Teenmar Mallanna, senior Congress leader Mallu Ravi said the Congress party would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission against Rama Rao and seek immediate action against him.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Ravi said the Election Commission had accepted the nomination of Mallanna and hence Rama Rao had no right to criticise the Congress candidate with regard to his educational background.

“BRS candidate is an alumni of Bits Pilani so what. Let him ask those who studied in that institution. This election is for graduates and any graduate can contest. KTR’s comments were in very bad taste,” he alleged.