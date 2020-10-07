MLC polls: Nalgonda abuzz with activity

Political parties focus on ensuring all graduate members are enrolled in voters’ list

Nalgonda: Nalgonda is abuzz with political activity notwithstanding the Covid threat after the Election Commission announced the schedule for Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduates MLC constituency election.

Enrolment of new graduate voters for the MLC constituency began on October 1 and all political parties are focused on ensuring all their graduate members are enrolled in the voters’ list. Erstwhile Nalgonda, Khammam and Warangal districts accounting for 60 lakh voters are considered as stronghold of the ruling TRS, which has taken up a special drive to ensure that every single graduate is enrolled.

Though the main political parties — TRS and Congress — are yet to announce their candidates, some parties floated by dissidents have already opened their election offices in these districts.

Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president Prof M Kodandaram plans to contest and he is reported to have orally conveyed the message to his party cadre in these districts. BJP is also searching for a suitable candidate to field in the graduates MLC elections. BJP leader Kankanala Niveditha, who contested from Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency in Legislative Assembly elections, is in the race for a party ticket this time too.

Telangana Inti Party founder president Dr Cheruku Sudhakar and Aam Aadmi Party district president Lingidi Venkateshwarlu have already announced their candidature for the MLC election.

According to rumours making the rounds in political circles, Yuva Telangana party founder president Rudhrama Devi and Theenmar Mallanna alias Naveen would also contest in the graduates MLC elections.

