MLC seat likely for Kaushik Reddy

The youth leader from Huzurabad joined TRS on July 22 after resigning from Congress on July 12

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet on Sunday recommended the name of P Kaushik Reddy as member of Telangana State Legislative Council under the governor’s nominated quota. The recommendation was forwarded to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for final approval. The youth leader from Huzurabad joined TRS on July 22 after resigning from Congress on July 12. Kaushik Reddy along with his father P Satish Reddy joined the TRS in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Welcoming Kaushik Reddy into the party, the Chief Minister said the youth leader had a bright future in politics.

