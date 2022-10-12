MLRIT chairman felicities Nikhat Zareen

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:57 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Hyderabad: Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) chairman, Marri Laxman Reddy and secretary Marri Rajashekar Reddy felicitated reigning boxing world champion and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nikhat Zareen at the MLRIT auditorium on Wednesday.

Speaking on this Nikhat said, “I am very thankful for the support of MLRIT chairman Laxman Reddy sir and Rajasekhar Reddy sir. As I said that I will come back to our college with the Commonwealth gold medal and as promised I came to the college after winning a medal in the Commonwealth Games.”

Badminton coach Bhaskar Babu, Principal Dr K Srinivasa Rao, faculty members, students and others were present in the event.