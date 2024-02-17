Mobile phone snatchers at railway stations arrested

The arrested persons are B Chaitanya (26), Md Rizwan Hussain (34), Manik Prakash (22), Yogi Shankar Yadav (35), and two receivers of stolen property Manikyam N and Surendar Singh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 08:35 PM

Hyderabad: The government railway police Secunderabad arrested six persons, allegedly involved in the theft of mobile phones and other gadgets from railway stations in the State. The police recovered 67 mobile phones, a laptop, Rs. 10,000 cash, all valued at Rs. 10 lakh from them.

Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, Additional DG (Railways) said Chaitanya, Rizwan, Prakash and Shankar targeted passengers speaking over mobile phones by standing in the door of the train or those sleeping on the pavement.

“The gang members stood out railway station and on noticing a passenger speaking over mobile phone in the door of the moving train hit the passenger. When the gadget fell down they collected it and escaped,” said Bhagwat.

The gang also targeted the people who were sleeping on the pavements and also diverted the attention of common passengers and escaped with their property.

The property was later sold to Manikyam, Surendar Singh and another person, Ganesh Dileep who is absconding.