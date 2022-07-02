Modi all talk, no action: KCR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:27 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao speaks at a meeting to back Opposition parties’ Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad: TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to list out the electoral promises that were fulfilled in the last eight years, when the latter addresses a public meeting in Hyderabad today.

“You have made many promises before the elections. Now I demand that you list out how many of them were fulfilled,” KCR thundered at a meeting organised in connection with the visit of Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition parties candidate for the Presidential polls, to Hyderabad on Saturday.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who was in an expansive mood, spoke in chaste Hindi for nearly an hour listing out the failures of the Narendra Modi government in the last eight years and sought to know how people were expected to keep quiet even after all efforts were being made to trample the democratic norms and federal set up of the country. “We will not keep quiet anymore,” the Chief Minister asserted.

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister, the TRS chief advised the Prime Minister to get a reality check and address the needs of the people of the nation. “People know what is happening in the country today.

Farmers are agitated, unemployed youths are disturbed, employees are confused, and inflation is rising. There are issues in every sector and the common man is struggling today. But our Prime Minister Modi is busy misusing Constitutional bodies. Whoever speaks against him, he uses these agencies against them,” he added.

Not farmers’ income, but farm investment doubled. He reminded that before his election, Modi promised to double the farmers’ income, but today, the agricultural expenditure has doubled due to his policies. He stated that the fuel prices were hiked, and unemployment rate highest ever in the country’s history. He stated that Modi who was ready to waive off NPAs (non performing assets) worth Rs 18.6 lakh crore pertaining to the corporates, was not willing to give legal sanctity to MSP (minimum support price) for crop produced by farmers.

Criticising the Centre’s attitude towards farmers, Chandrashekhar Rao said that the Modi government had to face humiliation in front of agitating farmers and had to repeal the farm laws. “The Prime Minister and BJP leaders have vilified the farmers, even calling them Khalistanis and terrorists.

Eventually, they had to bow down to the farmers. Over 700 farmers died during the agitation, but you did not express any regret or show mercy to their families,” he said. He reminded that when the TRS government extended financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh to each bereaved family, the BJP leaders only criticised.

‘Topple us, we will dethrone you’



Recalling a statement of a union Minister that the BJP would repeat the Maharashtra episode of toppling the MVA government in Telangana also, the TRS president challenged the BJP to topple his government. “You are most welcome to try it here. I am also waiting for that so that I become free and then topple the government in Delhi,” Rao said as a gathering of party Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other senior leaders heard him in rapt attention.

Further, the Chief Minister accused Modi of killing democracy and federal system. He felt that by toppling the governments which do not listen to him and oppressing voices raised against him, Modi was inching towards dictatorship which was a threat to the nation. He cautioned that despite all these efforts, the political changes will happen as no one can remain in power permanently.

“Crisis shows the way to revolution. Telangana people have fought for 60 years to get back their identity. We are prepared to fight another war if need be,” the Chief Minister said.

People must raise voice



The TRS supremo stated that everything in India was going wrong and it was not good for the nation. Under these circumstances, he urged people not to sit calm and instead, raise their voice to bring a qualitative change in India. “It is the requirement of the nation at this juncture,” he asserted.