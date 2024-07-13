Modi bowing to Naidu’s demands on bifurcation promise; BRS sees red

Pointing out that Modi was bowing to pressure by Naidu on account of the TDP's support to the NDA, the BRS demanded the eight BJP MPs from the State to spell out their stance.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 July 2024, 05:43 PM

Hyderabad: With reports indicating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu‘s demand for a Rs.60,000 crore petrochem hub and Indian Oil refinery, one of the promises in the Thirteenth Schedule of the AP Reorganisation Act, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi has registered its protest over the Centre’s continued discrimination towards Telangana.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan here on Saturday, former MP and senior BRS leader B Vinod Kumar said the net contribution of the eight BJP MPs to the development of the State was insignificant so far.

Now that the BJP was dependent on the support of the TDP, Modi had granted the petroleum hub and refinery to Andhra Pradesh.

He asked why the NDA government had failed to consider the bifurcation commitments given to Telangana.

He wanted the BJP MPS from the State to spell out their stand on the Bayyaram steel plant and Kazipet coach factory for which the BRS was fighting for long. The BJP government had also deprived Telangana of the ITIR.

Though 23 new districts came into existence newly as part of the reorganisation revenue system, not even a single Navodaya Vidyalaya was given to the State.

The BJP government had a Cabinet Minister and a minister of State from Telangana. He wanted to know from them what role they would play on their part to ensure Telangana its due share in the upcoming budget.

Earlier, coming down heavily on elected representatives switching parties undermining the mandate given by the electorate, Vinod Kumar said that the defections engineered by the Congress leadership would prove to be counter-productive for he Congress only.

By taking the BRS MLAs into its fold, the Congress party had upset the priorities for which the people had voted. The BRS that survived many a turbulence during its long eventful history, would overcome the setback, he said.

The BRS leadership will focus on infusing new blood and strive to revive its old glory. The party would discuss the way forward soon, he said, adding that the BRS would stage a comeback galvanising the rank and file.

Leaders who preferred to desert the party when it was out of power, had exposed their lack of commitment to the organisation.