Modi calls up KCR, assures all help to Telangana

He assured of all support and assistance from the Centre in the rescue and relief work

By | Published: 8:30 pm 8:33 pm

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao over phone on Wednesday and inquired about the situation in the State due to the heavy rains. He assured of all support and assistance from the Centre in the rescue and relief work. “My thoughts are with those affected by the heavy rains,” Modi tweeted.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .