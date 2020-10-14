Modi calls up KCR, assures all help to Telangana

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao over phone on Wednesday and inquired about the situation in the State due to the heavy rains. He assured of all support and assistance from the Centre in the rescue and relief work. “My thoughts are with those affected by the heavy rains,” Modi tweeted.
Spoke to @TelanganaCMO KCR Garu and AP CM @ysjagan Garu regarding the situation in Telangana and AP respectively due to heavy rainfall. Assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre in rescue & relief work. My thoughts are with those affected due to the heavy rains.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2020
