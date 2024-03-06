Modi does not discriminate against Opposition-ruled States: Jardosh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 March 2024, 05:27 PM

Hyderabad: Stating that the BJP-led government at the Centre was committed towards the development of Telangana, Union Minister of State for Railways & Textiles Darshana Jardosh Vikram said despite Telangana being an opposition ruled State, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been sanctioning several crores worth of projects and programmes to the State.

Speaking at the “Shakti Vandan” Sampark Abhiyan programme organized for the women self-help groups and NGOs here on Wednesday, the union Minister said Modi had not discriminated against opposition-ruled State governments and given equal importance to developmental work in those States too.

Telangana was one of the seven States where the establishment of a textile Park was announced on Tuesday, despite it being an opposition-ruled State, she said.

Stating that Modi’s vision was to empower women in the country, she said the Prime Minister desired to promote women-led development in the country and allow them to enter all the fields.

Former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy also spoke.