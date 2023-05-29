Modi flags off Assam’s first Vande Bharat Express

PM Modi on Monday flagged off Assam's first Vande Bharat Express which will connect Guwahati in Assam and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

By ANI Published Date - 01:54 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Vande Bharat Express

The Prime Minister will also dedicate New Bongaigaon–Dudhnoi–Mendipathar and Guwahati–Chaparmukh newly electrified sections to the nation. He will further inaugurate the new DEMU/MEMU (workshop for trains) shed at Lumding here.

It is the first of its kind premium semi-high speed aesthetically designed, well-equipped fully Air Conditioner service between Guwahati in Assam and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

This new service will cover the distance of 411 km between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri in 5 hours 30 minutes reducing the present shortest journey time by the speediest train significantly.

The Vande Bharat Express train service will operate six days a week discovering the new age rail travel with airlines like travel feelings for people of the northeast who will able to feel the comfort and speed during the journey.

This will be the fastest train in this sector and will benefit IT professionals, businessmen, students and tourists.

Vande Bharat Express fulfils an ambitious plan laid by Indian Railways to pitchfork the standards and speed of rail travel in the country.