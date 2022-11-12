Modi in Telangana: Trade union leaders arrested in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:53 AM, Sat - 12 November 22

Leaders of trade unions being housed in Jaipur police station on Saturday The unions had earlier declared that they would oppose the tour protesting the Centre’s move to privatize coal blocks.

Mancherial: Leaders and activists of various trade unions were arrested in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tour to Ramagundam, in Srirampur on Saturday. The unions had earlier declared that they would oppose the tour protesting the Centre’s move to privatize coal blocks.

Leaders of recognized SCCL’s trade union Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmeeka Sangham (TBGKS), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and many other unions were detained. They were housed in Jaipur police station. TGBKS general secretary M Raji Reddy and V Seetharamaiah of AITUC were among the arrested leaders.

Telangana Jana Samithi student wing district president Bachali Praveen Kumar, CPI town president Durga Raju, AITUC branch secretary Satyanarayana, Jafar of IFTU and CPM mandal secretary were taken into custody and were shifted to Mandamarri police station. Similar arrests were made in Bellampalli and Ramakrishnapur towns.

Meanwhile, coal miners staged dharna wearing black badges at the underground mines and opencast projects. They flayed for attempting to privatize coal blocks of Telangana. They alleged that he was allowing industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani to plunder the country’s resources, while the public were bearing the brunt of price hikes of fuel and LPG cylinders.