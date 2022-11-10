Coal miners protest PM Modi’s visit to Ramagundam 

Mancherial: Coal miners working with underground mines and opencast projects belonging to the state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) wore black badges in protest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s tour to Ramagundam on November 12, in Srirampur, Bellamapalli and Mandamarri on Thursday.

The agitating miners raised slogans such as ‘Modi go back’ and criticized him for trying to privatise coal blocks in Telangana and affecting livelihood of miners. They warned that they would block Modi’s tour for adopting anti-labor policies.

Also Read Production stalled after ammonia pipeline leakage in Ramagundam fertiliser plant

Activists of Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmeeka Sangham (TBGKS), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) took part in the protest.