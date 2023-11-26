Congress spreading false euphoria of victory in Telangana: Vinod Kumar

Karimnagar: TS planning board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar said the Congress was spreading a fake euphoria in the State stating that it was going to win the election in the state.

Though the party had no strength to come to power, it was spreading talk of its victory by deploying people at hotels, pan shops and other areas where people gather, Vinod Kumar said at a press conference here on Sunday.

Informing that the public was with BRS, he expressed confidence to retain the power by winning 90 MLA seats as against 80 seats won in 2018 polls.

On the other hand, for the Congress, some of its self-declared Chief Minister candidates were also going to be defeated. There was competition between BRS and Congress in a few segments where there was a triangular contest. However, BJP was far behind and would end up with single digit seats.

Stating that there were communal clashes whenever Congress was in power, he said Congress leaders used to trigger communal clashes either to bring down a Chief Minister or appoint a new CM. However, there was no communal clashes and curfew during the last ten years under the leadership of BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao here.

Advising the people not to believe false promises of the Congress party, he appealed to the people to re-elect the BRS government by winning its candidates with a thumping majority.

Talking about Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Vinod Kumar said that the BJP leader has done nothing for the development of the constituency except provoking youth in the name of religion.